Invercargill couple's labrador shot dead in yard
The wife, who did not want to be named, said the 18-month-old dog, named Max, was fine when they left the house on Friday morning. The woman told the New Zealand Herald she was out with her mother when her husband called to tell her what had happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|11 hr
|lol
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Sat
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC