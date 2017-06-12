Innovation series: Victoria Crone's vision to unleash an innovative New Zealand
Callaghan Innovation boss Victoria Crone has big plans to make New Zealand's economy one of the most innovative in the world. Three months in, Callaghan Innovation boss Victoria Crone is convinced her new job is the perfect combination of technology and politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC