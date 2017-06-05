Hero policeman meets rescued face-to-...

Hero policeman meets rescued face-to-face

4 hrs ago

Former Mt Gambier constable meets Albury woman he rescued from a housefire as a child face to face for the first time REUNITED: It had ben more than 50 years that Bob Wohlenberg and Diane Cook met face to face, after Mr Wohlenberg rescued a then two-year-old Diane from a housefire. Picture: MARK JESSER IT was 52 years ago that Bob Wohlenberg, then a constable in South Australia, rescued a two-year-old girl and a three-week-old baby from a burning house in Mt Gambier.

