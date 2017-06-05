Greatest good for the greatest number

Fluoridating community water supplies the length and breadth of the land is a thoroughly good idea for the dental health of the nation. You've heard otherwise? Argue with these guys: The Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation, New Zealand Medical Association, New Zealand Dental Association, New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine, New Zealand Rural General Practice Network, Royal New Zealand Plunket Society, US Surgeon General, FDI World Dental Federation, British Medical Association, and a host of other outfits that the forces of fluoride fearfulness would have us regard as collectively either inept or corrupt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.