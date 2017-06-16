Gold Coast security guard jailed for breaking man's jaw

A security guard who broke a man's jaw with a punch outside a Gold Coast hotel in 2014 will spend the next year behind bars. Dennis Hecta Tipene Faulkner, 42, was sentenced in the Beenleigh District Court on Friday to 2A1 2 years' imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm to Dominic Beinke outside the Grand Chancellor Hotel in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of February 9, 2014.

