Gold Coast security guard jailed for ...

Gold Coast security guard jailed for breaking man's jaw

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A security guard who broke a man's jaw with a punch outside a Gold Coast hotel in 2014 will spend the next year behind bars. Dennis Hecta Tipene Faulkner, 42, was sentenced in the Beenleigh District Court on Friday to 2A1 2 years' imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm to Dominic Beinke outside the Grand Chancellor Hotel in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of February 9, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May '17 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC