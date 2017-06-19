Gearing up for Glowalman

Gearing up for Glowalman

Organisers are getting everything ready for the 33rd annual Glowalman junior rodeo competition, set to take place between Gloucester, Wingham and Nabiac from July 10 to 15. Families are encouraged to participate in the event designed to be a bit for fun for parents and children before gearing up for the competition. Day one of the official competition will take place in Gloucester on Tuesday, July 10, followed by Nabiac Showground on Thursday, July 13 and the finals at Wingham Showground on Saturday, July 15. Entry information and forms for competitors aged from eight years to under 21 years can be found on the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association website at http://www.abcra.com.au .

Chicago, IL

