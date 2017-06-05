Former New Zealand leader John Key receives knighthood honor
Former Prime Minister John Key and former All Black rugby player Michael Jones received honorary knighthoods Monday for their services to New Zealand. Key and Jones were among dozens of New Zealanders to receive a range of honors from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Sun
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May '17
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC