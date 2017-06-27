First female infantry captain in Buck...

First female infantry captain in Buckingham Palace

LONDON 27 June 2017:Captain Megan Couto became the first female infantry officer to command the troops protecting Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, as a Canadian battalion took over guard duties on Monday. Based in the central province of Manitoba, The Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry has been invited to Britain to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of modern Canada.

Chicago, IL

