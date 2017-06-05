Feds query Labour Partya s election p...

Feds query Labour Partya s election pledge on freshwater

Feds query Labour Party's election pledge on freshwater Source: Federated Farmers -- Federated Farmers is questioning the feasibility of the Labour Party's policy on freshwater quality which was released today because it's based on a false assumption that poor water quality is predominately caused by farmers. The Labour Party's election pledge to work with urban local authorities to lessen the effect of sewage and storm water is welcomed - all the Federation asks is that farmers and rural communities receive the same commitment by Labour.

Chicago, IL

