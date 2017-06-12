Fatal workplace accident in Rolleston

Leaving partisan politics aside - and ignoring Jeremy Corbyn's sensational election campaign for a moment - it has to be said that Britain is now really up shit creek... Triggering article 50 at the end of March before seeking an electoral blank cheque must have seemed a good idea at the time. But the sequence has proven to be a colossal bungle by the accursed Theresa May. The United Nations Committee Against Torture has asked the New Zealand Government to report on what measures it has put in place in order to fully investigate the allegations relating to Operation Burnham in Afghanistan in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.