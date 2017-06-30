Drug ring allegedly used drone agains...

Drug ring allegedly used drone against police before $30 million cocaine bust

3 hrs ago

An international criminal syndicate allegedly busted smuggling cocaine worth $30 million into Australia attempted to use a drone to make sure their meetings weren't being watched by police. However the plan appears to have crashed to earth, after a joint police operation moved in and arrested seven men over the 92-kilogram haul, which arrived at the Port of Melbourne by sea earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

