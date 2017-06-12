Don't let it slide: what to do when s...

Don't let it slide: what to do when someone is racist

OPINION: Combating racism can be as simple as staring blankly when a real estate agent complains about Asian buyers at an open home, calling out a mate who makes jokes about overweight Pasifika people, or shutting down a taxi driver mocking immigrants. Uncomfortable everyday encounters such as these are all too common, and the inspiration for a new video launched by the Human Rights Commission.



