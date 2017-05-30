Defence resumes live fire exercises a...

Defence resumes live fire exercises at Mount Bundey

AUSTRALIAN Defence have confirmed live fire training exercises have resumed at Mount Bundey following the shooting death of Private Jason Challis last month. Territory police are continuing their investigation into the incident after Pte Challis was killed during live fire training at the Defence Training Area.

Chicago, IL

