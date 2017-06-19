Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex marriage in Australia
Paul Hogan, who you'll probably recognise as the star of classic 80s movie Crocodile Dundee, appeared at the Tour de Cure Snow Ball event in Sydney over the weekend to raise awareness for cancer research. But it wasn't just helping to over $1.4 million for charity that was on Paul's mind, as he also took the time to criticise the largely liberal country for failing to let same-sex couples get married.
