Cops given shoot-to-kill powers
Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced the government "accepted and supported" all 45 recommendations made by Coroner Michael Barnes in late May following the inquest into the Lindt Cafe siege of December 2014 . One of the recommendations was that the government consider legislative changes to ensure that police have the necessary protections to resolve terrorist incidents in a manner most likely to minimise risk to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|22 hr
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May '17
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC