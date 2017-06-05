Cops given shoot-to-kill powers

Cops given shoot-to-kill powers

Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced the government "accepted and supported" all 45 recommendations made by Coroner Michael Barnes in late May following the inquest into the Lindt Cafe siege of December 2014 . One of the recommendations was that the government consider legislative changes to ensure that police have the necessary protections to resolve terrorist incidents in a manner most likely to minimise risk to the public.

Chicago, IL

