Complectus sale falls through

Complectus sale falls through

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The sale of New Zealand financial services supervisory business Complectus has fallen through after the Australian buyer didn't meet the agreed settlement date of May 31. The deal was announced on May 18 with Overseas Investment Office approval and trumped a planned $150 million initial public offering. However, Auckland-based Complectus today said the company is still owned by Andrew Barnes' Bath Street Capital after Australia's Sargon Capital didn't meet the terms of the sale and purchase agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... 3 hr Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC