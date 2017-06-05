Chinese 'influencers' promote Wellington, Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough in newcampaign
A new tourism campaign aiming to lure more Chinese visitors to the Wellington, Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough regions will launch this week in China. The 'Heart of the Long White Cloud' campaign features film director Wu Ershan and novelist and wine and food broadcaster Shu Qiao in a series of eight short videos showcasing cultural, culinary and outdoors experiences through interactions with well-known New Zealanders, including chef Al Brown and Weta Workshop's Sir Richard Taylor.
