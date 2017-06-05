Chinese 'influencers' promote Welling...

Chinese 'influencers' promote Wellington, Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough in newcampaign

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

A new tourism campaign aiming to lure more Chinese visitors to the Wellington, Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough regions will launch this week in China. The 'Heart of the Long White Cloud' campaign features film director Wu Ershan and novelist and wine and food broadcaster Shu Qiao in a series of eight short videos showcasing cultural, culinary and outdoors experiences through interactions with well-known New Zealanders, including chef Al Brown and Weta Workshop's Sir Richard Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... 5 hr BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May '17 VACCINES AUTISM 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC