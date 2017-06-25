China tries Crown Resorts employees o...

China tries Crown Resorts employees on gambling charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Australian and Chinese casino employees stood trial Monday on charges relating to gambling, which is illegal in mainland China, in a case that highlights the sensitivity of doing certain businesses in China. Three Australians from the sales and marketing team of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd. were among the 19 listed for trial on suspicion of gambling at the Baoshan District People's Court in Shanghai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ... Sun lol 1
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Sat BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 16
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC