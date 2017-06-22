Celebrity Chef Darren Simpson Dies in Australia
Northern Ireland-born Simpson was 21 when he became Britain's youngest ever Young Chef of the Year. He appeared in Australians televisions' "My Restaurant Rules," ''Live This," and "Ready Steady Cook."
