Cat control, fizzy drink plans steps toward 'nanny state'
Timaru District councillor Kerry Stevens said fizzy drink and cat policies would make councils the "sugar police, cat police, swimming pool police and goodness knows what else". A national Cat Control Act and a national policy on sugary drinks in council workplaces would be a step too far for local government, some Timaru District councillors say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Sun
|lol
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC