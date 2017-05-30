Cape Breton political scientist weighs in on ways to boost voter numbers
A Cape Breton political scientist proposes that introducing a voting day holiday might help to boost voter turnout in Nova Scotia. Overall voter turnout in the province was 53.88 per cent.
