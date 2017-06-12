Canberra's quiet achievers testify to our city's compassionate soul

Because of Canberra's high profile role as the home of the national government it is often easy for those living outside of the borders of the ACT to lose sight of the fact it is also Australia's largest inland city and home to one of the most diverse and talented regional communities in the country. Our city, which is becoming more cosmopolitan and self-aware by the day, has long been known for its shared values, sense of purpose and a spirit of neighbourhood that extends to a widespread veto on front fences.

