Brisbane designer Keri Craig-Lee awar...

Brisbane designer Keri Craig-Lee awarded Queen's Birthday honour

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Fashion designer Keri Craig-Lee was running late for a hair appointment when she popped into her Sydney store in the stylish suburb of Double Bay on a Saturday in 1984. Ms Craig-Lee said preparing for the wedding of Sir Elton and Renate Blauel only three days later was "such an experience".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school 5 hr Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC