Brazilian man on quest to skate all over the world

The last thing a couple of friends expected when they picked up a man who was going to ride over one of Taranaki's most dangerous roads was to meet an international skateboarding star. Connor Landrigan, 28, and friend Brucie Taylor spotted Marcelo Gervasio Silva, 53, when driving towards New Plymouth on State Highway 3 on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

