Australian National University will not reveal vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt's pay

Read more: The Age

The Australian National University has refused to say how much Nobel Prize-winning vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt is paid, as its latest annual report reveals its top-earning executive takes home more than $600,000. Former vice-chancellor Ian Young was paid between $970,000 and $984,999 in 2014 and 2015 and Professor Schmidt was predicted to earn a similar figure - if not more.

