Australia: US vetting of Pacific island refugees nearly done
An Australian minister says U.S. officials are "in the final stages" of vetting up to 1,250 refugees rejected by Australia for resettlement in the United States. The refugees are among hundreds of asylum seekers - mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka - who have been languishing for up to four years in immigration camps on the impoverished Pacific island nations of Papua New Guinea and Nauru.
