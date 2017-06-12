Australia reaches settlement with suing asylum seekers
The Australian government today reached a settlement with more than 1,900 asylum seekers who sued over their treatment at an immigration camp in Papua New Guinea. Australia refuses to resettle asylum seekers who arrive by boat and pays the impoverished Pacific island nationals of Papua New Guinea and Nauru to keep hundreds of them from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
