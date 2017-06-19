Aust digger's death inspires Korea ex...

Aust digger's death inspires Korea exhibit

An Australian mother's journey to find her son's grave in South Korea has inspired an exhibition. Australian soldier Vince Healy died fighting to keep South Korea free but his sacrifice created an enduring legacy that inspired a book, a documentary and an exhibition that opens this week.

