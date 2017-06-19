Aust digger's death inspires Korea exhibit
An Australian mother's journey to find her son's grave in South Korea has inspired an exhibition. Australian soldier Vince Healy died fighting to keep South Korea free but his sacrifice created an enduring legacy that inspired a book, a documentary and an exhibition that opens this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|15 hr
|lol
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Sat
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC