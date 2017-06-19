Asian shares flat as weak oil prices weigh on investors
Traders Andrew Silverman, left, and James Lamb work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Traders Andrew Silverman, left, and James Lamb work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Thu
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC