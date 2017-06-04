Arrest Made In Death Of Australian Tourist; Family Of Victim Comes SF

The tourist killed in an apparent brawl outside a Russian Hill hotel on Friday morning has been identified as 33-year-old Matthew Bate, who was in town with three friends and had been watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. As CBS 5 reports , police believe Bate got into an argument with a couple of men at 2 a.m. Friday and that it turned physical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.