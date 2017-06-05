Animals in the Wild photos
Stop Arms Fairs in Eurobodalla members Susan Cruttenden and Allan Baxter of Narooma with Eurobodalla Greens councillor Pat McGinlay, Greens MLC David Shoebridge and Bega Greens councillor Cathy Griff at the Animal in the Wild exhibition at Gallery Bodalla. Category A: The image that most evokes a connection with an animal in the wild in Australia - Winner: Diamond Python by Sue-Ellen Smith.
