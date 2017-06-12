After London tower fire, Government c...

After London tower fire, Government checks NZ buildings for cladding

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The Government has asked officials to check on how many buildings in New Zealand use a cladding thought to be involved in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in London. But an Auckland building consultant says it's the cladding's installation, not the product itself, that is the risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May '17 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC