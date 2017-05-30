Acland Stage 3 rejection a victory fo...

Acland Stage 3 rejection a victory for people power

Local farmers and community members joined representatives of the Oakey Coal Action Alliance and their legal team from the Environment Defenders Office outside the Queensland Land Court on May 31. They were celebrating a resounding victory in their case against the expansion of the New Acland coalmine in the rich farmlands of the Darling Downs. Jo-Anne Bragg from EDO said: "Today's win highlights the significance of the courts and community objection rights in holding government and projects accountable under the law.

