A new area manager for the fire service has been appointed in Whanganui
Whanganui's new fire chief is hoping to educate the public about the dangers of fires, while leading firefighters through an organisational change. Gary Ward has been appointed as the area manager after spending the past nine months acting in the position following the retirement of Bernie Rush in 2016.
