$35 billion projectAustal, ASC team up for frigates bidRivals for...

Austal and Government-owned shipbuilder ASC have teamed up to offer their services for the $35 billion future frigates program. The deal comes after ASC and WA engineering firm Civmec joined the bids of two out of three designers for the $3 billion offshore patrol vessel program.

Chicago, IL

