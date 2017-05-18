Wicked Travel goes bust, owing $1.5 m...

Wicked Travel goes bust, owing $1.5 million

A travel agency known for its aggressive sales techniques has gone bust, leaving holiday-makers thousands of dollars out of pocket. Wicked Travel has been placed into administration, owing about AU$1.5 million to suppliers, customers and staff, according to liquidator Laurie Fitzgerald of William Buck Chartered Accountants.

Chicago, IL

