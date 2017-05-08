Whangarei brothers off to the vast wi...

Whangarei brothers off to the vast wilds of Canada to fight fires

Brothers Kieran and Nathan Sullivan have done short stints fighting forest fires in New Zealand and Australia but the sheer size of Canada poses a new challenge. The brothers will leave for Sioux Lookout, a town in the Canadian state of Ontario, tomorrow where they will be put in four-person crews to fight fires in large areas over the next six months.

