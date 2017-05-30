WES fourth graders experience Hokulea...

WES fourth graders experience Hokulea voyage through classmate

Saturday May 27

Waimea Elementary fourth-grader Kennedi Magaoay took a journey last month that no one her age has ever taken before. She was the youngest member of Hokulea's Hawaii land-based crew to meet the voyagers in Raiatea - the second largest of the Society Islands after Tahiti in French Polynesia - during their two-week visit to the area April 15-May 1. "Kennedi told me that she was going to go there and Tahiti because her uncles and aunties have all been a part of Hokulea, and they are just finishing," said her WES fourth-grade teacher, Suzy Ho.

