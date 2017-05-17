Watch: Australian fisherman fights sh...

Watch: Australian fisherman fights shark to get fishing gear back

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Chilling footage, recently uploaded online by South Australia man Nic Wilks, shows a very gutsy fisherman trying to retain his fishing net from a great white shark. The great white appeared alongside Nic and his father's boat as they were fishing off the coast of Port Pirie, north of Adelaide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... Tue FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC