Watch: Australian fisherman fights shark to get fishing gear back
Chilling footage, recently uploaded online by South Australia man Nic Wilks, shows a very gutsy fisherman trying to retain his fishing net from a great white shark. The great white appeared alongside Nic and his father's boat as they were fishing off the coast of Port Pirie, north of Adelaide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC