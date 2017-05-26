WA govt warns SA it still wants ship work
The Western Australian government has told South Australia it is not admitting defeat on the nation's biggest shipbuilding program, and has set up an office devoted to stealing contracts from its neighbour. Both the previous Liberal and current Labor governments in WA have been angered that the federal government gave most of the work to South Australia, about $86 billion of the massive $90 billion.
