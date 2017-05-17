Voyage to the bottom of our sea will seek new life in Australia's darkest places
Marine scientists heading out on a month-long voyage to explore for the first time the deep waters off Australia's east coast, estimate that up to half of all animals they encounter will be new species or, at least, ones never seen in Australian waters. Led by Museums Victoria , the international team of researchers will sample and film the cold, dark abyss that begins where Australia's continental shelf ends.
