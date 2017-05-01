Uber suspends driver in Australia ove...

Uber suspends driver in Australia over bomb plot allegation

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Uber has suspended a driver in Australia while police investigate allegations that he told a passenger he led an organisation related to the Islamic State movement and planned to blow up Parliament House, the ride-hailing company said on Monday. The passenger, a woman who declined to be identified out of fear for her safety, said on Monday she was heading home from downtown Canberra after a night out with friends when she caught an Uber early Sunday morning.

