U.S. starts 'extreme vetting' at Australia's offshore detention centres

U.S. Homeland Security officials have begun "extreme vetting" interviews at Australia's offshore detention centres, two sources at the camps told Reuters on Tuesday, as Washington honours a refugee swap that U.S. President Donald Trump had called "a dumb deal". The Trump administration said last month the agreement to offer refuge to up to 1,250 asylum seekers in the centres would progress on condition that refugees satisfied strict checks.

