U.S. starts 'extreme vetting' at Australia's offshore detention centres
U.S. Homeland Security officials have begun "extreme vetting" interviews at Australia's offshore detention centres, two sources at the camps told Reuters on Tuesday, as Washington honours a refugee swap that U.S. President Donald Trump had called "a dumb deal". The Trump administration said last month the agreement to offer refuge to up to 1,250 asylum seekers in the centres would progress on condition that refugees satisfied strict checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|Sun
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr '17
|WILL Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC