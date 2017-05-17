Two missing World War II B-25 bombers...

Two missing World War II B-25 bombers documented by Project Recover off Papua New Guinea

Two B-25 bombers associated with American servicemen missing in action from World War II were recently documented in the waters off Papua New Guinea by Project Recover -- a collaborative team of marine scientists, archaeologists and volunteers who have combined efforts to locate aircraft and associated MIAs from World War II. A Project Recover diver inspects the wreckage of a B-25 bomber discovered in the waters of Papua New Guinea.

