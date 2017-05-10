Turkey to extradite top Australian IS...

Turkey to extradite top Australian IS recruiter 'within months': PM

23 hrs ago

Turkey has agreed to a request from the Australian government to extradite a citizen it believes to be a top recruiter for the Islamic State militant group, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday. Melbourne-born Neil Prakash has been linked to several Australia-based attack plans and has appeared in Islamic State videos and magazines.

