Trade officials head off to save the TPP

6 hrs ago

Trade officials are heading to Argentina to resume talks between Mercosur, an existing South America trade bloc. Photo / Michael Craig New Zealand trade officials are heading to two important meetings this week, to a TPP-11 meeting in Canada, to save TPP without the United States, and to Argentina to resume talks between Mercosur, an existing South America trade bloc, and CER.

Chicago, IL

