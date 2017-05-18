TPP talks to push on without US support but NZ election could scupper it
The TPP was front and centre of talks between Prime Minister Bill English and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo this week. The eleven countries still signed up to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement have announced they will push ahead with the trade deal to get it across the line as quickly as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|12 hr
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr '17
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC