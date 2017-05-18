TPP talks to push on without US suppo...

TPP talks to push on without US support but NZ election could scupper it

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The TPP was front and centre of talks between Prime Minister Bill English and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo this week. The eleven countries still signed up to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement have announced they will push ahead with the trade deal to get it across the line as quickly as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... 12 hr Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr '17 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC