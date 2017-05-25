The real costs of Nationala s electio...

The real costs of Nationala s election bribe

The cost of National's poorly-targeted election year budget bribe is that there's nothing to fix the housing crisis, health funding is cut, and funding for schools is cut, says Labour's Finance spokesperson Grant Robertson. "As the dust begins to settle on the Government's massive PR exercise, it's becoming clearer than ever that National has no plan for New Zealand's future.

