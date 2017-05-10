The Chills' dying frontman Martin Phi...

The Chills' dying frontman Martin Phillipps is given miracle reprieve from Hepatitis C

As Martin Phillipps drove across the North Island as part of The Chills' reunion tour, he received a call to tell him that it would not be his last. Phillipps, the driving force behind The Chills, had been suffering with Hepatitis C since the 1990s.

