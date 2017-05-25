Ten years on, DNA on Coke can leads to arrest over $200,000 jewellery heist

DNA on a Coke can led to police to catch the man behind a notorious robbery of more than $200,000 worth of jewellery. A discarded can of Coca-Cola left behind from a low level break-in more than a decade ago helped Australian police catch the criminal behind a notorious robbery of more than $200,000 worth of jewellery from the shop in the city of Shepparton, in northern Victoria.

