Ten years on, DNA on Coke can leads to arrest over $200,000 jewellery heist
DNA on a Coke can led to police to catch the man behind a notorious robbery of more than $200,000 worth of jewellery. A discarded can of Coca-Cola left behind from a low level break-in more than a decade ago helped Australian police catch the criminal behind a notorious robbery of more than $200,000 worth of jewellery from the shop in the city of Shepparton, in northern Victoria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr '17
|WILL Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC