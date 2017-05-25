Ten years on, DNA on Coke can leads t...

Ten years on, DNA on Coke can leads to arrest over $200,000 jewellery heist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

DNA on a Coke can led to police to catch the man behind a notorious robbery of more than $200,000 worth of jewellery. A discarded can of Coca-Cola left behind from a low level break-in more than a decade ago helped Australian police catch the criminal behind a notorious robbery of more than $200,000 worth of jewellery from the shop in the city of Shepparton, in northern Victoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr '17 WILL Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,311,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC